IND vs AUS Delhi Test tickets: How to book Feroz Shah Kotla tickets for India vs Australia 2nd Test match?

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 is set to start in a few days’ time, and keeping the last series between India and Australia in mind, this series is expected to be a thriller as well. Australia’s record in India is not great, and they would want to improve their record this time around.

Team India would want to seal their spot in the final of the World Test Championship by doing well in this series. Ravindra Jadeja is back in the Indian team, and he will certainly be a big player for India in their home conditions. Rishabh Pant was India’s vital cog in Australia, but he is out for an indefinite period.

Australia played well in Pakistan and Sri Lanka last year, and they will be looking to carry the same confidence in this series as well. The batting of the side looks great, but it will be intriguing to see how they will fare in these conditions. Nathan Lyon will carry huge baggage on his shoulders.

IND vs AUS Delhi Test tickets

The 2nd Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Delhi is hosting a Test match after a spell of 6 long years, so it is certainly an important match for the city and two of the heavyweight teams are up against each other.

The ticket sale for the 2nd Test match is now open, and the fans can book their tickets via Paytm Inside. After going on the website, the fans will have to choose the match, and they can select the stand of their choice. After completing the payment, the tickets will be confirmed for the same. To directly reach the website, click here.

It is to be noted that a full ticket is required for children above 2 years. The tickets will be delivered at the address provided for delivery as a physical ticket is mandatory to enter the stadium and they are non-refundable as well.