India vs West Indies T20 tickets: When will ticket booking for IND vs WI Eden Garden T20Is begin?

India vs West Indies T20 tickets: A three-match T20I series between India and West Indies will be played at the Eden Gardens.

Following the ongoing three-match ODI series, India will host West Indies for a three-match T20I series in Kolkata. According to the original schedule of India’s home bumper season, Kolkata was allotted the third ODI. Meanwhile, Cuttack, Vizag and Trivandrum were allotted the three T20Is.

However, a third wave of COVID-19 in India forced the series to be confined to just Ahmedabad and Kolkata. While the ODI series is being played behind closed doors at the Narendra Modi Stadium, there continues to be great uncertainty around the presence of spectators at the Eden Gardens for the T20I series.

It was last week that West Bengal government allowed for a 75% capacity crowd for India vs West Indies T20Is slated to be played between February 16-20.

India vs West Indies T20 tickets start date

Having said that, since then, contradictory comments have been made with respect to whether the T20I series will be played in front of spectators or not.

In an interview with PTI published on Friday, former India captain and current BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) President Sourav Ganguly had spoken against allowing spectators at the Eden Gardens despite receiving clearance from the state government.

“Let me put this on record. We are not allowing spectators at the Eden Gardens for the three T20 Internationals. There will not be any tickets for general public. The only people allowed are CAB officials and representatives of the various units,” Ganguly had told PTI.

“In these times, we can’t risk the health of the players by allowing spectators. No tickets for the stands of Life or Associate members will be issued. Obviously, we have the clearance of West Bengal government but BCCI doesn’t want to risk the health safety of players.”

Ganguly’s statement was countered by CAB (Cricket Association of Bengal) President Avishek Dalmiya, who opened up on not receiving any “written intimation” from the BCCI regarding conducting the T20I series behind closed doors.

“There are reports in the media that spectators would not be allowed during three T20Is between India and West Indies to be held at Eden Gardens. However, we have not received any written intimation or information regarding the same from the BCCI till now. Therefore, we would like to refrain from issuing any reaction in the matter at present,” Dalmiya was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

In the absence of any official confirmation since then, it will be interesting to see whether spectators will be allowed at the Eden Gardens or not. Assuming that they are allowed, fans can expect the start of ticket sales anytime after the third India vs West Indies ODI.