Eden Park Auckland Weather Forecast for NZ vs SL 1st T20I on April 2

Sri Lanka’s tour of New Zealand 2023 started on a competitive note with the first Test match getting decided via a last-ball cliffhanger. However, since then, Sri Lanka have lost all the completed matches without even showing up for any sort of a fight even once.

With the last leg of their tour in the form of a three-match T20I series set to begin at the Eden Park in a few hours from now, the visitors would be backing themselves to win their first match of the tour considering how the shortest format tends to provide an equal level field for both the teams.

That being said, rain might just play a bit of a spoilsport in Auckland on a Sunday afternoon. For the unversed, it is currently raining in the city and the weather is expected to remain the same way till around three hours before the start time, i.e., 01:00 PM (local time).

Eden Park Auckland Weather Forecast

Speaking of the match hours, reliable weather portal AccuWeather isn’t predicting a rain probability on the higher side but there still are 20% chances of weather gods causing an interruption in the afternoon.

Thankfully, the number is expected to remain the same for a few hours before facing a gradual decline. Thus, giving enough hopes of a rain-curtailed match at least. With the second ODI in Christchurch getting abandoned without a ball being bowled on Tuesday, neither players nor fans would want for rain to wash out another white-ball match between these two teams.

Hourly Weather in Auckland on April 2

01:00 PM – 22 degree (Rain Probability – 20%).

02:00 PM – 22 degree (Rain Probability – 20%).

03:00 PM – 23 degree (Rain Probability – 20%).

04:00 PM – 21 degree (Rain Probability – 20%).

05:00 PM – 20 degree (Rain Probability – 20%).

06:00 PM – 20 degree (Rain Probability – 13%).

NZ vs SL Head-to-Head Records in T20Is

New Zealand, who have won four out of their last five T20Is against Sri Lanka, will be playing a T20I at this venue after a couple of years. Having participated in all the 24 Auckland T20Is till date, New Zealand have won nine and lost 14 matches to not have the best of records here. Yet to win a match at the Eden Park in the last 16 years, Sri Lanka have never won a T20I at this stadium despite three attempts.

Out of 20 T20Is between New Zealand and Sri Lanka, the Back Caps have won 11 and lost eight in the past. As far as playing at home is concerned, the Kiwis have won four and lost one out of five matches against Sri Lanka.