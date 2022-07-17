Rishabh Pant all centuries in ODIs: Rishabh Pant best score in ODI cricket

Rishabh Pant all centuries in ODIs: The Indian wicket-keeper batter is in the middle of a potentially match-winning knock.

During the third ODI of India’s tour of England 2022 in Manchester, India wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant and all-rounder Hardik Pandya put together a 133-run fifth-wicket partnership to stitch a stroke-filled rescue act.

Chasing a 260-run target in a series decider, India were reduced to 72/4 in the 17th over when Pant and Pandya were united in the middle. The next 115 deliveries saw these two batters hitting 18 fours and a six between them to turn the tables at Old Trafford.

Pandya, who dominated the partnership to score his eighth ODI half-century, ended up with 71 (55) including 10 fours at a strike rate of 129.09.

Pant, on the other hand, appeared to have made a special attempt by putting price to his wicket. Not wanting to attack from the word go by playing unnecessarily risk-involved shots, Pant treated balls on merit to build from strength to strength.

Batting at a strike rate of 65 even after playing more than 50 balls, Pant did manage to make up for the dot balls even when India didn’t require him to score at a brisk rate in the last 20 overs.

It was on the last delivery of the 31st over when Pant hit England all-rounder Ben Stokes to bring up a sixth ODI half-century. Hitting three more fours on the next eight deliveries that he faced, Pant surely opened up after crossing the 50-run mark. It was an over later than Pant stepped out against England fast bowler Craig Overton to hit the first six of his innings.

Rishabh Pant all centuries in ODIs

It was on the penultimate delivery of the 41st over that Pant ran a single off Overton to reach the three-figure mark today. In what is his sixth international century, it is Pant’s maiden ODI century apart from five Test centuries.

We wonder what Rahul Dravid said to Rishabh Pant in training yesterday before the third #ENGvIND ODI 🗣 pic.twitter.com/45THsT2ljq — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) July 17, 2022

S. No. Score Balls 4s 6s Opposition Venue Year 1 125* 113 16 2 England Old Trafford 2022

Rishabh Pant best score in ODI cricket

Before this innings, readers must note that Pant’s previous career-best ODI score of 85 (71) had come against South Africa in a losing cause in Paarl earlier this year.