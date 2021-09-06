IND vs ENG 4th Test Man of the Match: Who was awarded the Man of the Match in India vs England Oval Test?

4th Test Man of the Match: The senior Indian batsman was awarded the Man of the Match for scoring his maiden overseas Test century.

It is only for the second time in the history of the sport that India have won a couple of Test matches in a series in England. Having won the second Test at Lord’s by 151 runs, India have now won The Oval Test by 157 runs to go 2-1 up in the five-match series with a match to go.

While Umesh Yadav was the pick of the Indian bowlers with bowling figures of 18.2-2-60-3 today, credit deserves to be shared among the whole bowling unit as different players stood tall on different occasions to contribute in a victory.

A special mention needs to be made of India spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for it was his outstanding spell after the lunch break which rattled the English middle-order as Ollie Pope (2) and Jonny Bairstow (0) were both found wanting against in-swinging deliveries.

For England, none of their batsmen barring openers Rory Burns (50) and Haseeb Hameed (63) clicked on the decisive day as they were dismissed for 210 in 92.2 overs. Having lost only a couple of wickets in the morning session, the home team was undoubtedly in the match but things soon went downhill for them from the start of the second session.

India opening batsman Rohit Sharma was awarded with the ‘Man of the Match’ award for the fourth time in his Test career. It was Sharma’s eighth Test century which had put India in a dominant position especially after England gained a solid 99-run first innings lead. In what was his first overseas Test century, it was also his second against England and fifth as an opening batsman.

“I wanted to be on the field as much as I could. That hundred was special. We know how important was the second innings. Virat just mentioned the effort from the batsmen, and as a unit it was really important.

Jokes aside, Shardul has been robbed. Two fifties, crucial wickets. Rohit should give his Man of the Match award to Shardul in the dressing room. Shardul is truly the people’s champ. #EngvInd — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) September 6, 2021

“It’s my first overseas hundred. Really glad that I could get the team in an important position. There was pressure after that 100-run trail. Once we got the lead, we just wanted to put pressure on the bowlers. I try to contribute for the team, it’s important for me,” Sharma was quoted as saying by Sky Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony.