IND vs ENG memes today: Memes on Indian cricket team loss in semi final vs England

There are defeats, and there are humiliations. It is safe to say that the English team humiliated India in Adelaide to book their tickets for the final against Pakistan on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The memes flooded social media after India’s one-sided defeat.

India lost the toss and they were invited to bat first on a little slowish track in Adelaide. The Indian team again failed to utilize the powerplay and scored just 38 runs in the initial 6 overs by losing the wicket of KL Rahul. Rohit tried to stay, but he was not in his touch at all, he scored 27 runs in 28 balls.

Suryakumar Yadav also failed big time and scored just 14 runs in 10 balls. Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya stitched a half-century partnership, where Kohli departed after scoring 50 runs in 40 balls. Pandya, in the end, smashed the bowlers all over the park and scored 63 runs in 33 balls. India scored 168-6 in the first innings.

The English team’s intent was clear, and they wanted to finish this match early. Both Jos Buttler and Alex Hales were aggressive in their approach, and they scored 63 runs in the powerplay overs. They just did not stop after that as well and scripted a one-sided win for the English side.

By registering a huge win by 10 wickets, the English side will go to the final of the tournament with brilliant momentum and morale. This partnership of 170 runs for the first wicket is the highest T20I partnership for England for any wicket. Alex Hales will definitely find this innings very special.

Both England and India will now aim to get their 2nd T20 World Cup title this Sunday at the iconic MCG.

IND vs ENG memes today

The Twitterati went all guns blazing after India’s defeat against England in the T20 World Cup 2022.

India vs England in a nutshell. pic.twitter.com/cHsV0sfJjc — venom (@veennoommmm) November 10, 2022

when you’re happy india lost but then you realize you have to play against England pic.twitter.com/Njw5tyVhd2 — Muneeba (@MuneebaShaukat) November 10, 2022

You can’t expect India to defeat England without a leg spinner. #IndvsEng pic.twitter.com/y0fJi4PCJw — Rajabets India (@smileandraja) November 10, 2022

I think I got the wrong stream for India vs England….. pic.twitter.com/1HUvrgWr5V — Shehzad Ghias Shaikh (@Shehzad89) November 10, 2022



