“Proud of the hardwork put in by this team”: Suryakumar Yadav thanks Indian fans for continuous support despite defeat in in ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semi final vs England

When ICC T20 World Cup started, the Indian team did not start the tournament as favourites, but the way they played against Pakistan in the first match gave hope to many. England were the favourites to win the tournament, and they proved why. India got knocked out of the tournament, and Suryakumar Yadav thanked the fans for their constant support.

The English team is one of the best white-ball teams around, and they proved their authority in the semi-final against India. Jos Buttler and Alex Hales stitched a record partnership to help England register a one-sided win against India at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide.

Suryakumar Yadav was the brightest light in Indian batting, and he proved why is the best white-ball cricketer in India at the moment. It is safe to say that apart from Surya, the rest of the batters could not get going in the tournament in an aggressive manner. Hardik Pandya played an excellent knock in the semi-final though.

Suryakumar Yadav thanks Indian fans for continuous support

Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav has thanked the Indian fans for their continuous support during the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 campaign. He said that the whole team and the support staff put in a lot of hard work for the same, but they could not reach the goal they wanted. Surya vows to come back stronger in the upcoming tournaments.

“Hurtful loss. Forever grateful to our fans who create electrifying atmosphere, no matter where we play. Thankful for the undying support for each other, proud of the hardwork put in by this team &support staff. Proud to play for my country. We will reflect &come back stronger!,” Suryakumar Yadav tweeted.

The intent of the Indian team in the powerplay has been seen as the main reason behind Team India’s downfall in the semi-final against England. India scored just 38 runs in the powerplay overs, whereas they played a total of 42 dot balls in the match. The English team scored 63 runs in the powerplay, and the match was finished at that stage only.