IND vs ENG ODI Man of the Match: Who won IND vs ENG Man of the Match in 1st ODI at The Oval?

During the first ODI of the ongoing India’s tour of England at The Oval, India beat England by 10 wickets to attain a 1-0 lead in this three-match series.

Chasing a paltry 111-run target, captain Rohit Sharma and veteran batter Shikhar Dhawan put together a match-winning 114-run opening stand to seal the chase in the 19th over.

Sharma, easily the more fluent of the two Indian batters today, scored his 45th ODI half-century, 33rd as an opener, 16th away from home, seventh in England, fourth as captain and third against England. Not afraid to play his shots, Sharma ended up scoring 76* (58) with the help of seven fours and five sixes.

Playing an ODI after five months, Dhawan didn’t look in the best of touches. However, the left-handed batter was mature enough to fight it out in the middle by spending time in the middle scoring 31* (54) including four fours.

One of the easiest ODI run-chases in modern-day cricket wouldn’t have been possible without fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah’s career-best bowling figures in this format. Third-best ODI bowling figures for an Indian bowler, Bumrah was phenomenal with the new ball to pick figures of 7.2-3-19-6.

Not very difficult to guess for this particular match, Bumrah was declared the Player of the Match for the fourth time (third in England) in his career. A first spell reading 5-2-9-4 comprised of wickets of Jason Roy (0), Joe Root (0), Jonny Bairstow (7) and Liam Livingstone (0) as Bumrah played a key role in reducing England to 26/5 in the eighth over.

“When there’s swing and seam movement, it is very exciting in white-ball cricket to get that opportunity because you usually have to be defensive with the kind of pitches. When I bowled the first ball, I found some swing and we tried to exploit that. When the ball is doing something you don’t have to try a lot. It is a good place to be when the ball is swinging,” Bumrah told Sky Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony.