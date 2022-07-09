IND vs ENG toss time today: IND vs ENG 2nd T20 time in India

IND vs ENG toss time: The second T20I between England and India will be played in Birmingham tonight.

England and India will be locking horns in the second of three T20Is tonight. Already 1-0 up in the series, another victory will confirm a T20I series victory for India at a venue where they missed out on a golden opportunity of registering a rare Test series victory in England earlier this week.

In what will only be the sixth T20I in Birmingham, this one will be played here after more than four years. While England have been unbeaten in their three Edgbaston T20Is over the years, India had ended up on the losing side of their only T20I at this venue eight years ago.

IND vs ENG 2nd T20 time in India

Been played on a Thursday, the first T20I in Southampton was played during an evening slot in England and a late night slot in India. With the second and third T20Is to be played on Saturday and Sunday respectively, the prospect of catering to a prime time Indian audience on a weekend is too profitable to be missed.

Hence, both these matches will be played during an afternoon slot in England and a night slot in India. While Birmingham and Nottingham T20Is will begin at 02:30 PM in England, they will start at 07:00 PM in India.

IND vs ENG toss time

As far as the toss for the second T20I is concerned, captains Jos Buttler and Rohit Sharma will take part in the coin toss at 02:00 PM in England and 06:30 PM in India.