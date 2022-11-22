IND vs NZ live telecast TV channel in India: How to watch India vs New Zealand live on which channel?

The toss for the third New Zealand-India T20I has been delayed due to rain in Napier. With the weather forecast on November 22 in the city comprising of a bit of rain, a weather-related delay right before the start of the match isn’t surprising by any means.

It is for the second time in this three-match series that weather has played spoilsport forcing players to engage in indoor warm-up activities. The first T20I in Wellington on Friday wasn’t just affected by rain but also ended up getting abandoned due to inclement weather conditions.

That, however, doesn’t appear to be the case on Tuesday. With rain stopping over the McLean Park at the moment, there are substantial chances of action beginning in the next half an hour or so. Having said that, the delay might further get elongated if rain starts to pour down again in the city.

For the unversed, India are currently leading the series 1-0 with the last match remaining to be played. The visitors would be eager to win their second match in a row in order to win their fourth bilateral T20I series against the Black Caps.

IND vs NZ live telecast TV channel in India

Indian audiences really had a tough time finding a television channel to watch the second New Zealand-India T20I in Mount Maunganui on Sunday. A primary reason for the same was no popular television channel broadcasting India’s tour of New Zealand 2022 in India.

It is worth mentioning that Doordarshan Sports (Free Dish) is broadcasting these matches in India but only for people who have a free Dish Box and not any regular cable/DTH subscription.

Indian fans, who don’t fall in a limited group of people with a free Dish TV set-up box, have only one legal option of watching this series, i.e., by streaming it on Prime Video with a paid subscription.