McLean Park weather 22 November Tuesday: Weather in Napier tomorrow for IND vs NZ 3rd T20

New Zealand will be up against India in the 3rd T20I of the 3-match T20I series at McLean Park in Napier. India won the 2nd T20I, and they will be looking to win the series, whereas the Kiwis would want to level it. The fans will again have one eye on the weather for this match.

India dominated the Kiwis in the last match where the bowlers of the team did a tremendous job. Deepak Hooda was used efficiently by Hardik Pandya in the bowling department. Suryakumar Yadav is in the form of his life, and he would want to continue in this match as well.

New Zealand disappointed in the last match, and the batters of the side would want to play well in this match. Kane Williamson will miss this match, and Tim Southee will be leading the side in his absence. All the eyes will be on the S/R of Kiwi batters in this match.

McLean Park weather 22 November Tuesday

The first T20I of the series was abandoned due to rain in Wellington, whereas there was a lot of rain threat in Mount Maunganui as well, but we got to see a full match in the 2nd T20I. However, in a delight for the cricket fans, the weather is expected to stay clear in Napier for the match day.

According to Accuweather, there are almost negligible chances of rain on Wednesday in Napier. There is a lot of rain threat on Thursday, but it is looking great on Wednesday. The temperature during match hours will range from 23-25 degrees, and the humidity will go as high as 57%. So, the atmosphere will be pleasant for the game.

If not for any miraculous change in weather, there should be a full 40-over contest in Napier without any kind of delays. However, the weather can certainly change anytime.

Napier hourly weather

7 pm local: 1% chance of rain

8 pm local: 7% chance of rain

9 pm local: 7% chance of rain

10 pm local: 10% chance of rain

11 pm local: 7% chance of rain

12 am local: 7% chance of rain