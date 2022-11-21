McLean Park T20 records: Napier Cricket Ground T20 records and highest innings totals

Had it not been for a rain abandoned New Zealand-Netherlands T20I earlier this year, Napier would have hosted an international match in 2022 by now. With weather in the city not looking threatening to abandon the third New Zealand-India T20I tomorrow, the same will become the first international cricket match at the McLean Park in 2022.

In what is going to be only the fifth T20I to be played here, New Zealand have won and lost a couple of matches each till now. India, who have participated in two Tests and seven ODIs at this venue, will be playing a T20I for the first time here.

📹📹 Of scenic routes, mountains and meadows and some fun along the way as #TeamIndia touchdown Napier ahead of the third and final T20I against New Zealand.

McLean Park T20 records

Highest run-scorers in Napier T20Is are Dawid Malan (103), Eoin Morgan (91), Mohammad Rizwan (89), Glenn Phillips (89) and Devon Conway (78). Other players of the home team to have batted before at this venue and highly likely to play on Tuesday are Tim Southee (45), Daryl Mitchell (36), Finn Allen (17), Mitchell Santner (10), Ish Sodhi (9), Mark Chapman (7) and James Neesham (2).

Highest T20I wicket-takers at the McLean Park are Southee (5), Matt Parkinson (4), Faheem Ashraf (3), Lockie Ferguson (3) and Santner (3). Most likely to play the next match, Adam Milne (2), Phillips (1) and Neesham (1) have picked T20I wickets at this stadium.

Highest innings totals in Napier T20Is

Team Opposition Year Score Overs England New Zealand 2019 241/3 20 Pakistan New Zealand 2020 177/6 19.4 New Zealand Bangladesh 2021 173/5 17.5 New Zealand Pakistan 2020 173/5 20 New Zealand England 2019 165 16.5

Out of the eight T20I innings at the McLean Park, 200-run mark has been crossed only once. Out of the four completed Napier T20Is, two each have been won by teams batting first and second.

The above mentioned second-highest innings total in a T20I at this stadium is also the highest successful T20I run-chase here. It was while chasing a 174-run target that Pakistan had won the match with a couple of balls to spare.