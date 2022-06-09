IND vs SA 3rd T20 tickets: Vishakhapatnam cricket match tickets Paytm T20 trophy 2022 tickets booking start date

IND vs SA 3rd T20 tickets: The five-match T20I series would be the first series post pandemic to be played without bio-bubble restrictions.

Having not lost a T20I series on their tour to India, South Africa, with the already underway five-match T20I series, have a great opportunity to keep their record intact, with the Indian Cricket team playing in the absence of most of their experienced players.

On the other hand, the South African team, under the leadership of Temba Bavuma, have toured India with a nearly full strength squad.

With the first two T20Is to take place at New Delhi and Cuttack, the action would shift towards the southern part of India, at the Dr. Y.S. Rajashekhar Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vishakhapatnam, which will host its first international match after three years.

Team India have played mere two T20Is till date at this venue. While they had won against Sri Lanka in February 2016, they bowed down against Australia in the year 2019.

IND vs SA 3rd T20 tickets

The third T20 at Vizag is scheduled to take place on June 14 (Tuesday) from 7 pm onwards. While there are no points for guessing that the stadium would be absolutely jam-packed with Cricket lovers, with the COVID-19 restrictions no longer in place, the online tickets would be available to the fans from INR 600 onwards, and will go all the way to INR 6,000 offering the best of seats for the viewing experience.

Fans can book the online tickets to the venue via the ‘Paytm Insider’ or simply by logging in to www.insider.in.

Thus, readers are advised to keep following the ticket booking section by clicking here at regular intervals, as sales of tickets might take place at a rapid pace.

Also, it is worth of a mention, that one can book only a maximum of two tickets via the online payment process.