India vs South Africa all T20 matches results: India vs South Africa head to head in T20 matches list

India vs South Africa all T20 matches results: Delhi’s Arun Jaitley stadium will host the first T20I between India and South Africa.

Delhi’s Arun Jaitley stadium is set to host the first T20I match between India and South Africa on 9 June 2022. The match will start at 7:00 pm IST. This is the first international series for both teams after the IPL.

Team India rested some of their star players for the series, and the injuries to KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav are another setbacks. South Africa are at their full strength, and they would want to take advantage of it.

A total of 17 T20I matches have been played between India and South Africa in the past, where a couple of them got abandoned due to bad weather. In the 15 games played, Team India have won 9 games, whereas South Africa have win six of them. So, the Indian team has an advantage over South Africa in the H2H battle.

The last T20I match between both sides was played in 2019 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, where South Africa thrashed India by 9 wickets. So, this will be the first T20I between both sides after a span of almost three years. Both teams were scheduled to play a series earlier this year, but it got postponed.

In the last five T20I games, India have won three, whereas South Africa have managed to win a couple. It is interesting to note that the South African team has played well in India against the home team. In four games played in India, South Africa have won three of them.

Rohit Sharma has scored the most amount of runs against South Africa in T20Is for the Indian team, but he is not a part of the series.