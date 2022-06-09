IND vs SA Head to Head: India vs South Africa T20 head to head stats and records

IND vs SA Head to Head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the first IND vs SA T20I.

Having had its share of delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, South Africa’s white-ball tour of India will finally start from today with the first T20I set to be played in Delhi.

Only the second time when India will be playing international cricket at home in the hot month of June, players are relieved at the prospect of playing five night matches in as many venues within an 11-day period.

Affected by rests and injuries to multiple first-choice players, a depleted Indian squad will take the field under their eighth T20I captain in Rishabh Pant. South Africa, on the other hand, have arrived in India with a first-choice squad with multiple players looking to continue with their Indian Premier League 2022 form.

Say 👋 to the Indian captain and vice captain for the #INDvSA home series. pic.twitter.com/PDolYDSbyn — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) June 8, 2022

While India and South Africa faced each other in Tests and ODIs earlier this year, they will be locking horns in the shortest format after almost 33 months. Their last T20I against each other had been played in Bengaluru in 2019 when South Africa had sealed a 135-run chase in the 17th over to draw a three-match series 1-1.

IND vs SA Head to Head T20 stats and records

Total number of matches played: 15

Matches won by IND: 9

Matches won by SA: 6

Matches played in India: 4 (IND 1, SA 3)

Matches played in Asia: 6 (IND 3, SA 3)

Matches played at Arun Jaitley Stadium: 0 (IND 0, SA 0)

IND average score against SA: 153

SA average score against IND: 156

Most runs for IND: 60 (Dinesh Karthik)

Most runs for SA: 137 (Quinton de Kock)

Most wickets for IND: 5 (Hardik Pandya)

Most wickets for SA: 4 (Kagiso Rabada and Tabraiz Shamsi)

Most catches for IND: 1 (Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar)

Most catches for SA: 5 (David Miller)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).