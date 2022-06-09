India T20 captain list: Full list of India captains in T20Is

Full India T20 captain list: India will be led by their eighth T20I captain at the Feroz Shah Kotla tonight.

Three short of playing 100 international matches for India across formats, wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant has been appointed as the captain for the first time in international cricket.

In what is more of a temporary leadership change due to a right groin injury to KL Rahul, Pant will become India’s second-youngest captain in T20Is and fourth-youngest overall.

Pant, who will be the 42nd cricketer to lead India in any format, will be their eighth T20I captain. Additionally, the 24-year old player will join an elite list of wicket-keeper batters already comprising of Syed Kirmani (1), (current head coach) Rahul Dravid (5) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (332) to lead India.

Pant, who was identified as part of the leadership group alongside Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah by regular captain Rohit Sharma lately, will lead at the highest level on the back of leading Delhi in domestic cricket and Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League. Talking about Delhi’s domestic team, Pant will be India’s fourth T20I captain from the state after Virender Sehwag, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan.

In two IPL seasons as captain, Pant has led Capitals to 16 wins, 13 losses and a tie. Table-toppers under Pant in IPL 2021, DC had failed to qualify for the final after losing second Qualifier to Kolkata Knight Riders last season. In the recently concluded 15th season of the IPL, Delhi lost their last league match to Mumbai Indians in order to affect their chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

India T20 captain list