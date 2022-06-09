Cricket

India T20 captain list: Full list of India captains in T20Is

India T20 captain list: Full list of India captains in T20Is
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
“Kobe Bryant had 2,155 points, LeBron James had 1,761, Jayson Tatum now has 1,630”: The Celtics star follows the footsteps of NBA GOATS in an incredible feat
Next Article
“Draymond Green needs to stop podcasting and talking about Cedric Maxwell”: Isiah Thomas urges Warriors star to focus on Jayson Tatum and Celtics more
Cricket Latest News
India T20 captain list: Full list of India captains in T20Is
India T20 captain list: Full list of India captains in T20Is

Full India T20 captain list: India will be led by their eighth T20I captain at…