IND vs SA Man of the Match today: Who was awarded Man of the Match in India vs South Africa Centurion Test?

IND vs SA Man of the Match: The Indian vice-captain was declared the Man of the Match for his splendid start to the match.

During the fifth day of the first Test of the ongoing India’s tour of South Africa in Centurion, India beat South Africa by 113 runs to conquer another fortress this season.

India, who were fortunate enough to not be halted by rain at the SuperSport Park, needed a total of 27.1 overs to pick the remaining seven wickets on the final day. Needing to pick as many as three wickets post-lunch, the visitors registered their first-ever Test victory at this venue within a couple of overs in the afternoon session.

Chasing a 305-run target, South Africa were bundled out for 191 in 68 overs in the second innings. Captain Dean Elgar (77) and white-ball captain Temba Bavuma (35*) tried hard to resist a defeat but lack of support from the other end didn’t work in their favour.

Started the year with Gabba and ending it with Centurion!

Congratulations for the historic Test win #TeamIndia.

What a brilliant performance to beat the hosts in such a grand manner! 🙌#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/ymnAbwtPJ6 — DK (@DineshKarthik) December 30, 2021

While it was spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who picked the last two wickets on consecutive deliveries to win the match for India, the pace trio comprising of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj were splendid yet again picking the rest of the eight wickets between them.

IND vs SA Man of the Match today

Despite Shami picking as many as eight wickets in the match, India vice-captain Lokesh Rahul was declared ‘Man of the Match’ for providing India with the best possible start in this match. It was Rahul and opening partner Mayank Agarwal, who had put together a 117-run opening partnership after captain Virat Kohli elected to bat on Day 1.

Playing under testing conditions, a resolute and disciplined Rahul had scored his seventh Test century. In what was his second Test century of the year, it was his sixth away from home, first against and in South Africa. Readers must note that this is Rahul’s fourth ‘Man of the Match’ award in 41 Tests.

“It was just grit and determination. I really wanted to get my team off a good start. The opening stand was crucial. It’s been more about my mindset, I have worked a little bit on my technique, I worked really hard on my game when I was out of the team for a couple of years. It’s all coming together now. The discipline I think is the biggest contributor.

“Virat [Kohli] just mentioned that our fast bowlers have shown great heart, not just today but over the last two-three years. It’s still the first game of the series, we want to take this confidence into the series and win another Test in a few days’ time,” Rahul told SuperSport during the post-match presentation ceremony.