KL Rahul Test centuries list: KL Rahul hits first hundred in South Africa during Boxing Day Test at Centurion

KL Rahul Test centuries list: KL Rahul smashes maiden Test ton on South African soil; his seventh overall in the format.

The much awaited Boxing Day Test match to mark the start of India’s tour of South Africa is underway; and it is Team India opening batter KL Rahul who has had much of a say in the proceeding so far on Day 1 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Coming in to bat beneath the overcast conditions, KL Rahul flaunted his class in a manner he knows best, and went on to smash his maiden Test century in and versus South Africa to put South Africa on the back foot on the first day itself. He finished the day with an unbeaten (122* off 248).

Having already registered his name in the Lord’s honours board by hitting a ton (129) at the iconic venue against England in August this year, Rahul perhaps would rate today’s Boxing Day Test century against the Proteas at par with the former, given the context in which the series is being played.

Moreover, this is Rahul’s sixth century in the format away from home of the seven overall in his 40 Test match career so far.

KL Rahul Test centuries list

Having played a total of nine matches this year for India in the longest format, Sunday’s century at the Boxing Day Test is Rahul’s second this year, with the earlier one coming at Lord’s as mentioned above.

With this, the wicketkeeper batter from Karnataka has become the first Indian Test opener to score hundreds in England, Australia, West Indies, and South Africa.

He has now surpassed Virender Sehwag in terms of most Test centuries outside the subcontinent and is only behind the legendary Sunil Gavaskar.

Centuries list of KL Rahul in Tests

110 versus Australia at Sydney (2015)

108 versus Sri Lanka at Colombo (2015)

158 versus West Indies at Kingston (2016)

199 versus England at Chennai (2016)

149 versus England at The Oval (2018)

129 versus England at The Lord’s (2021)

122* (innings under progression) at Centurion (2021).