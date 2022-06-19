IND vs SA Man of the Series T20I 2022: Who won Man of the Series in India vs South Africa T20I series?

IND vs SA Man of the Series T20I 2022: The Indian new-ball bowler won his second Man of the Series award in T20Is.

The fifth T20I of South Africa’s tour of India 2022 in Bengaluru has been abandoned due to rain. While the weather was always expected to play spoilsport on Sunday, there were strong hopes of a rain-curtailed series-decider at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

With this iconic venue hosting a T20 after almost 33 months, T20-deprived fans of the city would’ve wanted to witness action lasting more than 21 balls tonight.

India, who were put in to bat first by South Africa stand-in captain Keshav Maharaj, had scored 28/2 in 3.3 overs before rain started to pour down over the Chinnaswamy Stadium forcing players to return to their respective dressing rooms.

In what was the second rain delay (match had already begun late by 50 minutes than original start time), it didn’t allow players to return to the ground as persistent rain played spoilsport. Readers must note that it is the second consecutive time when India and South Africa have shared a bilateral T20I trophy.

With the series drawn 2-2, India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was awarded the ‘Man of the Series’ for being the second-highest wicket-taker in the series.

It all ends even as rain washes away the series finale. 🌧 India and South Africa share the spoils at the end of a cracking T20I series. 🤝#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #TeamIndia #ನಮ್ಮRCB #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/HKNvlYOg6P — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) June 19, 2022

In four innings, Kumar had picked six wickets at an average of 14.16, an economy rate of 6.07 and a strike rate of 14 to win his second series award in T20Is. Although in South Africa four years ago, readers must note that Kumar’s maiden T20I series award had also come against the Proteas.

“Really proud. Body feels good but I don’t want to talk much about it. Just want to focus on getting stronger physically and with my bowling. Most of the times, I bowl two at the top and two at the end. Being a senior, I think about how to help the youngsters,” Kumar told Star Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony.