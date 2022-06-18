Weather in Bengaluru today: M Chinnaswamy Stadium Bengaluru weather forecast 5th IND vs SA T20I

Weather in Bengaluru: The SportsRush presents before you the weather prediction for the fifth IND v SA T20I.

The fifth T20I of the ongoing South Africa’s tour of India will be played in Bengaluru tomorrow. With the five-match series level at 2-2 right now, a series-decider at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium will decide the winner.

Having last hosted an international match in the form of an India-Sri Lanka Test as recent as three months ago, Bengaluru will be hosting a T20 match after almost 33 months. Deprived of hosting Indian Premier League or Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy matches in this period, the last T20 to be played at this venue was also an India-South Africa T20I.

A solid performance from the bowlers seals India’s biggest ever T20I win as they tame the Proteas by 8️⃣2️⃣ runs. 🔥 It’s time for a cracker at the Chinnaswamy as the grand finale awaits. 👊💥 Image courtesy: BCCI#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #TeamIndia #ನಮ್ಮRCB #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/FvHTHRKLDc — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) June 17, 2022

India, who haven’t made a single change to their Playing XI in this series thus far, are unlikely to make one in the final match with the series on the line. On the other hand, changes loom for South Africa due to uncertainty around captain Temba Bavuma and fast bowler Kagiso Rabada as both the A-list players are suffering from respective injuries.

Weather in Bengaluru today

Expected to be the coolest of the five venues for this series being played amid a heat wave in India, Bengaluru is providing early signs of rain affecting the fifth India vs South Africa T20I on Sunday.

According to AccuWeather’s weather forecast for June 19 in Bengaluru, there is a possibility of rain playing spoilsport tomorrow. In what will otherwise be a pleasant evening in the city, there’s a rain probability of 51% during the start time.

Having said that, reduction in the rain probability towards the night is a welcoming indication for all the stakeholders. Even if rain pours over the Chinnaswamy Stadium during the match, the same possibly hints at a rain-curtailed match enough to find a winner.

Chinnaswamy Stadium hourly weather

07:00 PM – 22 degree (Rain Probability – 51%).

08:00 PM – 22 degree (Rain Probability – 47%).

09:00 PM – 22 degree (Rain Probability – 40%).

10:00 PM – 21 degree (Rain Probability – 34%).

11:00 PM – 21 degree (Rain Probability – 34%).

00:00 AM – 21 degree (Rain Probability – 21%).