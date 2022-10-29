IND vs SA tomorrow match pitch report Perth Cricket Ground: Optus Stadium pitch report batting or bowling

After a nerve-racking victory against Pakistan off the final delivery, followed by a convincing win against Netherlands, team India will face the tough challenge against South Africa during the 30th match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 at the Perth Stadium on Sunday (tomorrow).

Buoyed by the return back of form of their star batter Virat Kohli, coupled with decent enough performances by the pacers in both the matches, team India have emerged as the side to beat in the ongoing tournament in view with the performances by the other teams so far.

South Africa, on the other hand, are not too far behind either. After nearly pulling off a cakewalk of a victory until persistent rain played spoilsport versus Zimbabwe during their tournament opener, the Proteas decimated Bangladesh by 104 runs in their next game a couple of days ago.

Expect a cracker of a contest between the two teams come tomorrow, who could not have been more familiar with each other than they presently are, after having already played eight T20Is against each other this year itself.

IND vs SA tomorrow match pitch report Perth Cricket Ground

During the previous match at the Perth Stadium between Zimbabwe and Pakistan, while there wasn’t much seam movement off the surface on offer for the pacers, they did manage to extract significant bounce which troubled the Pakistani batters in particular during the start of the innings.

Also, the India-South Africa match tomorrow will be played on the used pitch, after Pakistan will have faced the Netherlands earlier. Thus, back of a length deliveries hitting the pitch hard, might well be the way to go for the pacers during both the innings, coupled with the added advantage of the bigger boundary dimensions.

With the pitch likely to stay true to its nature throughout the match duration, and with very little forecast of rain, don’t be surprised if the captain winning the Toss elects to bat first.