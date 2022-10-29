IND vs SA rain update in Perth: Optus Stadium weather tomorrow for India vs South Africa T20

IND vs SA rain update in Perth: The SportsRush brings you the weather forecast of Perth for the match between India and South Africa.

Perth’s Optus Stadium will be hosting a couple of matches on Sunday. Pakistan will face the Netherlands in the first match, whereas the game between India and South Africa will be followed right after it.

India have already won their initial two games, and a win here will almost confirm their place in the knockouts of the tournament. The form of Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma is great news for the side, but KL Rahul has to bounce back. The bowlers have done well in the tournament so far.

South Africa could not win their first game against Zimbabwe due to rain, but they made an excellent comeback in their next match against Bangladesh. The batting form of Quinton de Kock and Rilee Rossouw has been stunning, whereas the pacers of the side will love the conditions in Perth.

IND vs SA rain update in Perth

The weather in T20 World Cup 2022 has been such that the fans first look at the weather forecast of the city before any other thing. Ahead of the India vs South Africa match, Pakistan will be facing the Netherlands in Perth only. It is safe to say that both South Africa and Pakistan cannot afford an abandoned match due to rain.

However, in delightful news for cricket fans, the sun should shine in Perth on Sunday. There can be some clouds in between here and there, but the overall weather looks great for cricket in both matches. According to Accuweather, the weather looks perfect for both matches on Sunday.

The temperature will range from 9 degrees to 16 degrees Celcius with the humidity being around 50%. So, a pleasant day is on the offering in Perth, with the temperature a little bit on the cooler side. If anything miraculously does not go wrong, we should see full 40-over contests in both matches.

However, the Indian team was forced to train indoors on Saturday as it started to drizzle when the Indian team reached the venue for practise. The weather of Saturday is a bit gloomy as compared to Sunday.

Hourly weather in Optus Stadium in Perth

There are 0% chances of rain in Perth according to Accuweather throughout the day, so it is very good news for cricket fans all around the globe.