IND vs SCO T20 Head to Head Records | India vs Scotland T20I Stats | Dubai T20I

IND vs SCO T20 Head to Head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the IND vs SCO T20 World Cup match.

The 37th match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will be played between India and Scotland in Dubai tomorrow as part of another double-header day in the tournament.

India, who have won one and lost two out of their three matches in the tournament so far, are at the fourth position on the points table in Group 2. With a semi-final spot still substantially far away from them, India won’t just be eyeing a victory but one with a significant margin to improve their NRR (Net Run Rate).

After a 66-run victory against Afghanistan, India have the winning momentum with them. All they need now is to maintain this winning momentum.

💬 💬 Everything that I wanted to execute fell in place.@ashwinravi99 speaks about his bowling performance against Afghanistan. 👍#TeamIndia #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/LT8rNqGdUG — BCCI (@BCCI) November 4, 2021

Scotland, who are reeling at the bottom of the points table on the back of losing three matches in a row, would be keen to put on display a much-improved performance to challenge India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

IND vs SCO T20 Head to Head Records

It is worth mentioning that India’s first-ever T20 World Cup match was against Scotland 14 years ago in Durban. In what remains both the countries’ only T20I against each other, it ended up getting abandoned without a ball being bowled due to inclement weather conditions.

In the absence of any other match, there are no numbers to be written in this T20I head-to-head article between India and Scotland. The first match of the day between New Zealand and Scotland will also be their first-ever T20I against each other.

While India have lost both their T20Is at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Scotland have won four and lost five out of their nine T20Is at this venue.