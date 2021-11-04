New Zealand vs Namibia T20 Head to Head Records | NZ vs NAM T20I Stats | Sharjah T20I

New Zealand vs Namibia T20 Head to Head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the NZ vs NAM T20 World Cup match.

The 36th match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will be played between New Zealand and Namibia in Sharjah (seventh Super 12 match here) tomorrow.

New Zealand, who have won two and lost one out of their three matches so far, are currently at the third position on the points table in Group 2. Namibia, on the other hand, are at the fifth position on the back of winning one and losing two out of their three matches.

Namibia, who have been super impressive in their maiden T20 World Cup, would need some performance to challenge Kane Williamson and his men on Friday.

Meanwhile, all New Zealand have to ensure is that they don’t lose in either of their remaining two matches. That way, they would easily qualify for the semi-finals ahead of India.

New Zealand vs Namibia T20 Head to Head Records

It is worth mentioning that this match will be the first time when New Zealand and Namibia will be playing against each other in international cricket. In what isn’t a first-off situation in this World Cup, there are no head-to-head numbers for this match due to a lack of any contest in the past.

Tomorrow is another exciting day for the Eagles as they face New Zealand at 12h00 Namibian time. Good luck Eagles!! 🇳🇦🦅 #T20WorldCup #EaglesPride #AlwaysHigher pic.twitter.com/q9HNiPX2Rn — Official Cricket Namibia (@CricketNamibia1) November 4, 2021

Having said that, basic venue-based stats can surely be provided. New Zealand, whose maiden T20I at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium had come against Pakistan last week, are yet to register a T20I victory here. Namibia, on the other hand, have also played just one T20I at this venue. Unlike New Zealand, their maiden T20I in Sharjah had resulted in a victorious outing.