IND vs SL Head to Head Record in Test matches | India vs Sri Lanka Test Stats | Mohali Test

IND vs SL Head to Head Record: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the first IND vs SL Test.
India, who most recently whitewashed Sri Lanka 0-3 in the T20I series, will be looking to extend their winning streak in the upcoming two-match Test series as well starting from March 4 in Mohali.
Captain Rohit Sharma, who will be leading India for the first time in Test cricket, would also be looking to extend his winning spree as a captain. It is noteworthy that India haven’t lost a match since Sharma has taken over the reigns from Virat Kohli as a full-time captain.
Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have won just one out of their last eight international matches. With a significant change of format (T20I to Tests), the visitors would be keen to return to winning ways. In what is easier said than done even against a new-look Indian squad, Sri Lanka would be desperate to register their maiden Test victory in India.
Good energy 💯#INDvSL 🇮🇳💪 pic.twitter.com/Mt7XTahaSC
— Umesh Yaadav (@y_umesh) March 2, 2022
IND vs SL Head to Head Record in Test matches
Total number of matches played: 44
Matches won by IND: 20
Matches won by SL: 7
Matches played in India: 20 (IND 11, SL 0)
Matches played in Sri Lanka: 24 (IND 9, SL 7)
Most runs for IND: 1,004 (Virat Kohli)
Most runs for SL: 957 (Angelo Mathews)
Most wickets for IND: 50 (Ravichandran Ashwin)
Most wickets for SL: 8 (Suranga Lakmal)
Most catches for IND: 9 (Virat Kohli)
Most catches for SA: 12 (Niroshan Dickwella)
The last India vs Sri Lanka Test match was played more than four years ago in Delhi. In what was a drawn contest, Sri Lanka had batted exceedingly well in a 410-run chase.
ALSO READ: How to book India vs Sri Lanka Mohali Test tickets?
While all-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva had retired hurt on 119, determined knocks from Roshen Silva (74*) and Niroshan Dickwella (44*) in the final session had saved the match for Sri Lanka.
NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).