IND vs SL Head to Head Record in Test matches | India vs Sri Lanka Test Stats | Mohali Test

IND vs SL Head to Head Record: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the first IND vs SL Test.

India, who most recently whitewashed Sri Lanka 0-3 in the T20I series, will be looking to extend their winning streak in the upcoming two-match Test series as well starting from March 4 in Mohali.

Captain Rohit Sharma, who will be leading India for the first time in Test cricket, would also be looking to extend his winning spree as a captain. It is noteworthy that India haven’t lost a match since Sharma has taken over the reigns from Virat Kohli as a full-time captain.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have won just one out of their last eight international matches. With a significant change of format (T20I to Tests), the visitors would be keen to return to winning ways. In what is easier said than done even against a new-look Indian squad, Sri Lanka would be desperate to register their maiden Test victory in India.

IND vs SL Head to Head Record in Test matches

Total number of matches played: 44

Matches won by IND: 20

Matches won by SL: 7

Matches played in India: 20 (IND 11, SL 0)

Matches played in Sri Lanka: 24 (IND 9, SL 7)

Most runs for IND: 1,004 (Virat Kohli)

Most runs for SL: 957 (Angelo Mathews)

Most wickets for IND: 50 (Ravichandran Ashwin)

Most wickets for SL: 8 (Suranga Lakmal)

Most catches for IND: 9 (Virat Kohli)

Most catches for SA: 12 (Niroshan Dickwella)

The last India vs Sri Lanka Test match was played more than four years ago in Delhi. In what was a drawn contest, Sri Lanka had batted exceedingly well in a 410-run chase.

While all-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva had retired hurt on 119, determined knocks from Roshen Silva (74*) and Niroshan Dickwella (44*) in the final session had saved the match for Sri Lanka.

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).