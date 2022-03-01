IND vs SL Test match tickets Mohali: How to book IND vs SL Test 2022 tickets at PCA Stadium?

IND vs SL Test match tickets: The Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium will be hosting the first India vs Sri Lanka Test match.

The first Test match of the ongoing Sri Lanka’s tour of India will be played at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium from March 4.

Set to host an international match after almost 30 months and a Test match after more than half-a-decade, Mohali had been on the receiving end of severe criticism from staunch fans for denying entry to spectators.

With the first India-Sri Lanka Test match going to be former captain Virat Kohli’s 100th Test, fans from across the nation were keen on visiting Punjab to witness the historic occasion. Readers must note that Kohli will become only the 12th Indian cricketer to play 100 Test matches.

Rested for the recently concluded T20I series against Sri Lanka, Kohli has been in the tricity for some days as photos and videos of him training at the venue have been all over social media.

IND vs SL Test match tickets Mohali 2022

In a sharp turn of events some 60 hours before the start of play on Friday, spectators have been granted permission to visit the PCA stadium for the first Test. As is the case for the second Test in Bengaluru, only 50% crowd capacity will be allowed across the five days in Mohali.

“The first Test between India and Sri Lanka to be played at the Punjab Cricket Stadium in Mohali will not be held behind closed doors. The decision to allow spectators into the ground is one taken by the State Cricketing Associations and in the present circumstances, is based on various factors,” BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

50 percent crowds allowed for the Mohali test. Just the news one wanted to hear.. Can’t wait to be on the field amidst all those cheers for Team India and the man who’s been an absolute champion for 99 tests so far. #IndvSL — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) March 1, 2022

“I have spoken with the PCA office bearers and they have confirmed that cricket fans will be able to witness the historic moment of Virat Kohli playing his 100th Test match.”

It is worth mentioning that spectators weren’t allowed to visit the stadium due to reasons such as a rise in COVID-19 cases in and around Mohali and the pending result of Punjab Vidhan Sabha Elections 2022.

How to book IND vs SL Test 2022 tickets at PCA Stadium?

While tickets will be available for general public from Wednesday, it is unclear as to which platform will be selling India vs Sri Lanka Mohali Test match tickets.

“So far, we will allow online sale of tickets from Wednesday onwards as it becomes crowded at the ticket counters at the stadium. Fans will be there to watch Virat Kohli play his 100th Test match and PCA will ensure that all Covid-19 protocols are followed,” PCA Treasurer RP Singla was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

Watch this space for more information as we will update steps to book tickets once they are made available tomorrow.

Mohali stadium capacity

A jam-packed Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium can accommodate around 25,000 fans under normal circumstances. A 50% capacity for this match means that a maximum of 12,500 fans (approximately) will be attending the match on one particular day.