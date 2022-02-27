IND vs SL Man of the Match today 3rd T20I: Who was awarded Man of the Match in India vs Sri Lanka Dharamsala T20I?

IND vs SL Man of the Match: The Indian batter won the match award for the second consecutive time in this series.

During the third T20I of the ongoing Sri Lanka’s tour of India in Dharamsala, India beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets to whitewash this opposition for the second time in a three-match T20I series.

Winning the toss and electing to bat first, Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka scored a third T20I half-century to power his team to 146/5 in 20 overs after being reduced to 60/5 in the 13th over.

In what was his career-best score in this format, Shanaka scored a stroke-filled 74* (38) with the help of nine fours and two sixes to play a pivotal role in the team scoring 68 runs in the last five overs.

Playing only his second T20I, India pacer Avesh Khan was the pick of their bowlers with figures of 4-1-23-2. While Avesh dismissed the likes of Pathum Nissanka (1) and Charith Asalanka (4), Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel and Ravi Bishnoi picked a wicket apiece tonight.

IND vs SL Man of the Match

Chasing a 147-run target, India thrived on the back of batter Shreyas Iyer’s sixth T20I half-century. In what was his third consecutive half-century, Iyer has given his best shot at impressing the team management and selectors ahead of what will be a crucial T20I season.

Coming in to bat at No. 3 in the second over to replace captain Rohit Sharma (5), Iyer once again put on display a match-winning 45-run partnership for the fifth wicket alongside all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (22*).

Iyer, who scored 73* (45) with the help of nine fours and a six, was instrumental in not just scoring runs but sealing chases in this series. The 27-year old player was awarded the Man of the Match for the third time in his 36th T20I.

“All three knocks were special but yesterday’s – coming in at a crucial moment, I’d pick that [as the favourite knock of the series]. [You] Only require one ball to get into form as long as you’re keeping your eyes on the ball and playing it on its merit,” Iyer told Star Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony on Sunday.