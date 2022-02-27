Rohit Sharma last 10 T20 innings: Rohit Sharma full list of last 10 innings in T20Is

Rohit Sharma last 10 T20 innings: The Indian captain was dismissed for a single-digit score in the third T20I in Dharamsala.

During the third T20I of the ongoing Sri Lanka’s tour of India in Dharamsala, India captain Rohit Sharma registered a single-digit score to not provide his team with an impressive start.

Chasing a 147-run target, all Sharma contributed was 5 (9) with the help of a boundary. Opening the batting for the first time with wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson (18), Sharma dominated the strike for the first 10 deliveries of the Indian innings only to gift away his wicket via a rash shot.

Wanting to attack Sri Lanka fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera, Sharma was undone by the extra bounce on the delivery. As a result, Sharma’s attempt to play an aerial shot resulted in him skying the ball only to be caught by Chamika Karunaratne at mid-off.

In what is his third single-digit score in the last four T20I innings, Sharma is doubtlessly away from peak batting form. Batting in the last T20I before Indian Premier League 2022, Sharma would’ve wanted to end the format with a decent score. With India playing a batter less at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium tonight, the hosts wanted Sharma to fire in a run-chase.

Rohit Sharma last 10 T20 innings in international cricket

As far as his last 10 T20I innings are concerned, Sharma’s 331 runs have come at an average and strike rate of 33.10 and 140.85 respectively including three half-centuries.

While these numbers aren’t poor even by Sharma’s standards, his last five T20I innings might be worrying his fans. In the same period, the 34-year old player’s 76 runs have come at an average and strike rate of 15.20 and 100 respectively.

With Sharma’s next assignment going to be leading India for the first time in Test cricket, the recently elected captain would be keen to contribute with the bat in the imminent two-match series against the same opposition.