IND vs SL Test tickets: How to book Punjab Cricket Association Stadium India vs Sri Lanka Mohali Test tickets?

IND vs SL Test tickets: The SportsRush present before you full ticketing details for India vs Sri Lanka 1st Mohali Test match.

India and Sri Lanka will travel some 231 km towards south from Dharamsala to Mohali after playing two consecutive T20Is at the hillside city. With the first Test to be played in Mohali, players will be taking to the field at a comparatively warmer venue from March 4.

Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, which had last hosted an international match almost 30 months ago and its last Test more than half-a-decade ago, was scheduled to host the second Test and first T20I according to the original schedule. However, a change in fixtures owing to COVID-19 reduced Mohali to just the Test match.

India, who have played all the 13 Tests matches at this venue, have a stellar record winning seven and losing just one (first-ever Mohali Test against West Indies) in almost three decades. Sri Lanka, who had taken part in the second Test here, had managed to secure a draw in what remains their only Test at the PCA Stadium.

IND vs SL Test tickets

A development which wouldn’t be appreciated by fans in the city especially when other venues are allowing spectators to watch the match is that the first Test match between India and Sri Lanka will be played behind closed doors.

The decision of conducting the Mohali Test in an empty stadium has come on the back of a “safety protocol” put in place due to positive COVID-19 cases in and around the city.

“Yes, apart from the people, who are on duty for the Test match, we are not allowing any general spectators as per the directive of BCCI. Still there are fresh Covid cases emerging in and around Mohali, so it’s better we take all safety protocols,” Punjab Cricket Association treasurer RP Singla was quoted as saying by PTI.

With no tickets available for general public for this match, fans will have to do with watching the match on a television or streaming platform.

Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli at IS Bindra PCA Stadium, on Sunday. He joined the other team members, ahead of the India-Sri Lanka Test match scheduled to start from March 4, here. @thetribunechd pic.twitter.com/TSkYmA3rpe — Deepankar Sharda (@Deepankar4444) February 27, 2022

A primary reason why the aforementioned development is an unfortunate one is that the first India-Sri Lanka Test match will be former captain Virat Kohli’s 100th Test match; making him only the 12th Indian cricketer to touch the 100-Test mark.