IND vs WI commentators 2022: Full list of Star Sports commentators for India vs West Indies ODIs

IND vs WI commentators: The SportsRush present before you a list of Star Sports commentators for India vs West Indies ODIs.

West Indies haven’t begun their white-ball tour of India on a positive note after being bundled out for 176 in 43.5 overs. Had it not been for a 78-run partnership for the eighth wicket between all-rounders Jason Holder (57) and Fabian Allen (29), West Indies were in danger of getting dismissed for an even lesser score.

Holder and Allen batted together for 91 deliveries before India fast bowler Prasidh Krishna dismissed the latter as he was caught behind by Rishabh Pant.

In what was Holder’s 11th ODI half-century, it was his third against India and second in India. Holder, who hit four sixes in his 71-ball knock, never let any Indian bowler get the better of him until his dismissal off Krishna.

Venkatesh Iyer earlier. Hooda today. Kinda impossible to create all-rounders if they won’t get to bowl…Or…perhaps, selectors are picking players as all-rounders but the team management has little or no faith in their bowling abilities. #IndvWI — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 6, 2022

For India, new-ball opening pair of Krishna and Mohammed Siraj registered combined economical bowling figures of 18-2-55-3. However, it was the spin-duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar who troubled the West Indian batters the most on the back of picking four and three wickets respectively.

IND vs WI commentators 2022

It is noteworthy that Star Sports Network have arranged for a star-studded commentary panel for this three-match ODI series. With fans able to watch the match in various languages, Star have arranged commentators accordingly.

The English commentary team comprises of former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop, former India fast bowler Ajit Agarkar and former India spinner Murali Kartik.

Commentators who are calling India vs West Indies ODIs in Hindi are former Indian cricketers namely Harbhajan Singh, Mohammad Kaif, Deep Dasgupta and Harbhajan Singh. Former India batters Gautam Gambhir and Aakash Chopra, who were part of the Hindi commentary panel during India’s tour of South Africa last month, aren’t calling the matches in this series.

English – Sunil Gavaskar, Ajit Agarkar, Ian Bishop, Murali Karthik.

Hindi – Nikhil Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Mohammad Kaif, Deep Dasgupta.

Kannada – Vijay Bharadwaj, Balachandra Akhil, Bharath Chipli, Veda Krishnamurthy, Venkatesh Prasad.