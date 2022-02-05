India vs West Indies 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel in India and West Indies: When and where to watch IND vs WI Ahmedabad ODI?

India vs West Indies 1st ODI Live Telecast: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of the 1st IND vs WI ODI.

A three-match ODI series between India and West Indies will kick-start international cricket in India this year from tomorrow. Set to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the India vs West Indies ODI will be the first in Ahmedabad in over seven years. As far as both the teams are concerned, they will play an ODI here after more than a decade.

In what will make them the first-ever team to play 1,000 ODIs, the first ODI will also commence Rohit Sharma’s journey as a full-time white-ball captain.

India, however, will be without first-choice batters namely Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer (two of the seven positive COVID-19 cases among Indian squad) and Lokesh Rahul (family commitment). Hence, batter Ishan Kishan will be opening the batting for the first time in an ODI.

Final prep 💯 Game ready 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/7tTl21dobo — Ishan Kishan (@ishankishan51) February 5, 2022

Playing an ODI series in India after more than two years, West Indies would be keen to carry forward their winning momentum which saw them beating England 3-2 in a T20I series at home last month. With India and West Indies ranked at the eighth and seventh position respectively at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League points table, fans can expect a cracker of a series between two teams looking to improve their current position.

India vs West Indies 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel in India and West Indies

Star Sports Network will be broadcasting the live streaming of West Indies’ tour of India 2022 in India. As had been the case during the recently concluded India’s tour of South Africa’s 2021-22, Star have arranged extensive coverage for this series as well.

Ahmedabad ODI between India and West Indies will be televised on Star Sports 1/1HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/1HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu and 1 Kannada in India which includes commentary panels in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. Additionally, fans will also have the option of following this series on DD Sports.

Online users can stream the match on Star’s streaming application named Disney+Hotstar. It is worth mentioning that the match won’t be available on any other streaming platform in India.

As far as the fans in West Indies are concerned, they are quite likely to watch this ODI on their televisions by tuning in to Flow Sports (in the absence of an official confirmation).

Date – 06/02/2022 (Sunday).

Match start Time – 03:00 AM (Jamaica) and 01:30 PM (India).

TV Channel – Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu and 1 Kannada (India) and Flow Sports (West Indies).

Online platform – Disney+Hotstar (India) and Flow Sports app (West Indies).