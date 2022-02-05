IND vs WI Head to Head Record in ODIs | India vs West Indies ODI Stats | Ahmedabad ODI

IND vs WI Head to Head Record: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the first IND vs WI ODI.

West Indies’ tour of India 2022 is all in readiness of commencing with the first ODI to be played in Ahmedabad tomorrow. In what will be India’s first match at home this year, it will also make them the first-ever team to play 1,000 ODIs.

Having last played an ODI against each other in December 2019, the two teams will be locking horns after more than a couple of years. India, who have won four out of their last five ODIs against West Indies, will doubtlessly start the series as the favourites despite missing a couple of first-choice batters.

As far as playing at the Narendra Modi Stadium is concerned, West Indies will be playing an Ahmedabad ODI after more than a decade. It is worth mentioning that West Indies have won five and lost two out of their seven ODIs here till date. India, on the other hand, have won seven and lost eight out of their 15 ODIs at this venue between 1984-2014.

IND vs WI Head to Head Record in ODIs

Total number of matches played: 133

Matches won by IND: 64

Matches won by WI: 63

Matches played in India: 58 (IND 29, WI 28)

Matches played in West Indies: 39 (IND 16, WI 20)

Most runs for IND: 2,235 (Virat Kohli)

Most runs for WI: 693 (Shai Hope)

Most wickets for IND: 24 (Kuldeep Yadav)

Most wickets for WI: 24 (Kemar Roach)

Most catches for IND: 20 (Virat Kohli)

Most catches for WI: 19 (Shai Hope)

The last India vs West Indies ODI was played at the Barabati Stadium when former captain Virat Kohli (85) and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (39*) had put together a match-winning 58-run partnership for the sixth wicket to seal a 316-run chase.

Needing 30 runs off 23 balls when Kohli was dismissed, India had won the match with 11 balls to go on the back of Shardul Thakur scoring 17* (6) with the help of two fours and a six.