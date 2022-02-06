IND vs WI Man of the Match: Who is the Man of the Match today in India vs West Indies 1st ODI?

IND vs WI Man of the Match today: The Indian spinner has won the match award for the fourth time in his ODI career.

India have won their first home international match in 2022 after beating West Indies by 6 wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium. A comprehensive victory was just what the hosts would’ve liked in their 1,000th ODI.

Chasing a 177-run target, India sealed the chase in 28 overs primarily due to captain Rohit Sharma’s 44th ODI half-century. Opening the batting for the first time alongside Ishan Kishan (28), Sharma provided an apt start to his team by scoring an eye-catching 60 (51) with the help of 10 fours and a six.

Having lost four wickets within a span of 27 deliveries, India were in a spot of bother but a below par target didn’t ask too many questions of them. Having said that, batter Suryakumar Yadav (34*) and debutant all-rounder Deepak Hooda (26*) played with utmost confidence and assurance to put together a match-winning 62-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Sharma, who won the toss and chose to bowl in his first ODI as a full-time captain, witnessed his bowlers justifying his decision by reducing the visitors to 176/10 in 43.5 overs.

Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal returned to form with not just number of wickets in front of his name but also bowled in a way that he is commonly known for. Introduced into the attack in the 20th over, Chahal dismissed West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran (18) and captain Kieron Pollard (0) off consecutive deliveries to dent the opposition in his first over itself.

How good was Rohit Especially after the injury?? he was flawless. Starting from yuzi and sundar. Surya and Deepak made sure to finish the game. Very well done on handling the butterflies of the first game Deepak. #INDvsWI — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 6, 2022

In what was a disciplined display of attacking bowling, Chahal’s effective lines and lengths didn’t allow West Indian batters to dictate terms. With bowling figures of 9.5-0-49-4, Chahal was the pick of the Indian bowlers in Ahmedabad this afternoon. In what is Chahal’s fourth Man of the Match performance in his 60th ODI, it is his first ODI match award at home.

“Felt good. Washy [Washington Sundar] struck twice in an over. So, we knew pressure was on them. My job was to sustain that pressure. Got the feeling watching Washy bowl that the ball was gripping. My thought was that if it’s turning at pace, keep doing it. Threw in a slower one here and there as a variation,” Chahal told Star Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony.