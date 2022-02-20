IND vs WI T20 Man of the Series: Who was awarded Man of the Series in India vs West Indies T20I series?

IND vs WI T20 Man of the Series: The Indian batter has won his maiden series award in his fifth T20I series.

West Indies have failed to win a match on their ongoing tour of India. While they had lost a three-match ODI series 0-3, a dominant Indian side has managed to put on display a whitewash in the shortest format as well.

Since winning their first-ever T20I in Kolkata in the form of the ICC World Twenty20 2016 final, West Indies have lost four T20Is on the trot as this venue.

Chasing a 185-run target at the Eden Gardens tonight, West Indies could only manage 167/9 in their allotted quota of 20 overs. Barring vice-captain Nicholas Pooran (61) contributing with his third half-century in as many innings, no other West Indian batters looked to threaten the Indian bowlers.

India, on the other hand, managed to follow their stellar batting innings with a similar performance in the bowling department as well. Suryakumar Yadav (65) and Venkatesh Iyer (35*) putting together a 91-run fourth-wicket partnership was followed by Harshal Patel picking three and Deepak Chahar, Venkatesh Iyer and Shardul Thakur picking a couple of wickets each in the third match.

IND vs WI T20 Man of the Series

Having won another T20I series against West Indies, India have increased their series lead to 5-2 after eight bilateral series. As far as the Man of the Series is concerned, Suryakumar Yadav has won an intense battle against Pooran (184 runs) and Venkatesh Iyer (92 runs and two wickets).

Playing his fifth T20I series, Yadav has won his maiden series award for scoring 107 runs at an average and strike rate of 53.50 and 194.54 respectively. It is noteworthy that Yadav also won the Man of the Match award for scoring his fourth T20I half-century tonight.

Winning this game with one bowler short was special. Captain Rohit Sharma was fantastic in managing the bowlers. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 20, 2022

“Just wanted to replicate what I did in the first game. Needed someone to stay there after Rohit [Sharma] got out. We had a long chat in the team meeting as to how we are going to react under immense pressure and it came out very well. I just try to keep things simple,” Yadav told Star Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony.