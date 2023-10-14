Unlike Virat Kohli And Suryakumar Yadav, MS Dhoni Used To Gift Tickets To Fans For IND vs PAK Matches

Indian cricketers of the stature of Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav can make it to the headlines of media publications for myriad reasons which does not necessarily have to be related to their on-field performances. However, not many would have expected them to be in the limelight for an off-the-field issue ahead of the high-octane India versus Pakistan World Cup 2023 clash.

With the Narendra Modi Stadium likely to host a record number of spectators ever in a cricket match between the arch-rivals, the demand for tickets continue to soar high despite only a few hours left before the lip-smacking contest. Thus, Kohli and most recently Yadav, had to take to their Instagram handles to request their friends and acquaintances to not request for any match tickets and enjoy the fixture from the comfort of their homes.

While one can empathize with the situation the two find themselves in, it should also be brought to light how former India captain MS Dhoni used to hand out free tickets to fans especially during India-Pakistan World Cup matches.

In fact, a certain Pakistani fan was spoilt to the extent of becoming over-reliant on Dhoni with respect to securing match tickets ahead of quite a few such clashes between the two countries during ICC events.

MS Dhoni Used To Gift Tickets To Fans For IND vs PAK Matches

Karachi-born resident of Chicago (USA) Mohammad Bashir Bozai, an ardent Dhoni fan, is one of the very few Pakistani fans who have arrived in India to witness the ongoing World Cup. In fact, he might well be the only fan cheering for the neighboring country on Saturday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Popular as ‘Bashir Chacha‘ or ‘Chicago Chacha‘, Bozai has perhaps been fortunate and blessed enough to have had an apparently inaccessible Dhoni go all the way to have his match tickets booked free of cost. The first time he had received the same from the veteran wicket-keeper was during the 2011 World Cup semi-final in Mohali.

Three years later, during ICC World Twenty20 2014 in Bangladesh, Bashir Chacha had again arrived without a ticket in his hand. Dhoni did not disappoint him yet another time and handed him a ticket to watch the India versus Sri Lanka final at Dhaka.

“Dhoni is familiar with my face as he has seen me before the Champions Trophy’s Indo-Pak game in Birmingham. I told him that I don’t have a ticket to watch the finals. Dhoni then called some “Kaka” (trainer Ramesh Mane or ‘Mane Kaka’) and told him to arrange for my ticket. Kaka promptly gave me a complimentary pass. I am completely moved by his gesture,” remarked Bashir during an interaction with PTI in April 2014.

Having survived three heart attacks, the then 63-year-old had then travelled approximately 6,000 km distance from Chicago to Manchester to watch the India-Pakistan 2019 World Cup clash, yet again without a ticket as he was already assured of it.

“I don’t call him as he is so busy. I keep in touch only through text messages. Long before I came here, Dhoni assured me of the ticket. He is a great human being. Imagine I get the ticket for free when most would pay a fortune for it,” Bashir had remarked while speaking to PTI in June 2019.

Such has been his bond with Dhoni, that Chicago Chacha was left heart broken when the former had announced his retirement from international cricket in 2020. Resultantly, he too, had claimed to have retired from travelling for cricket altogether. However, the decision had to be reversed during the following year’s T20 World Cup after Dhoni was appointed as India’s mentor.

Virat Kohli And Suryakumar Yadav Avoid Ticketing Requests

Nine days after Kohli had requested fans to not ask him for any of the World Cup match tickets, Yadav came up with a similar message today. While Kohli had pleaded his friends before the commencement of the tournament itself, Yadav‘s similar request arrived with respect to the imminent India-Pakistan fixture in Ahmedabad.

It should not be a surprise if the two have indeed been receiving innumerable match tickets requests considering how BCCI has proceeded with the World Cup ticket sales approach in a careless and insensitive manner. In fact, not only the cricketers, but even the journalists have been apparently receiving scores of messages for such requests for different matches.

While the fans’ sentiments and passion can be completely justified, it is perhaps not humanely possible for people regardless of their status and hierarchy to arrange tickets at the drop of a hat. As for the cricketers, they have their priorities set with eyes set on the achievement of a defined goal. Arranging tickets at such a time will only to do them more harm than good. Pleasing people with their humility is the last thing that they must be thinking about ahead of such an important tournament.