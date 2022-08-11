IND vs ZIM next match: India team next series cricket date

IND vs ZIM next match: The SportsRush brings you the schedule of the Zimbabwe vs India upcoming ODI series.

India will be up against Zimbabwe in the upcoming 3-match ODI series. BCCI have decided to rest the majority of their senior players in this series considering the Asia Cup in mind. Shikhar Dhawan will be leading this team, and Washington Sundar & Deepak Chahar are making their returns.

The Zimbabwe side is in brilliant form at the moment, and they recently defeated Bangladesh in both ODIs and T20Is at their home. After securing a place in the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia, this side is in a lot of confidence.

IND vs ZIM next match

Harare’s Harare Sports Club will host all the three ODIs of the series. The ODI series will start from 18 August 2022, whereas the last ODI will be played on 22 August 2022. The Asia Cup will start after just 5 days of the completion of this series.

However, most of the players of this series are not a part of the Asia Cup squad. Avesh Khan and Deepak Hooda are in the 15-men Asia Cup squad, whereas Deepak Chahar and Axar Patel are in the team as backups.

Shubhman Gill will again open for the Indian team with Shikhar Dhawan in this series. Both of them were excellent in the last ODIs against West Indies, and they would want to continue their good form in this series as well. With Rishabh Pant rested, Sanju Samson should get extra opportunities in this series as a wicket-keeper.

🇿🇼 take on @BCCI in a three-match ODI series between August 18-22 All matches will be played at Harare Sports Club#ZIMvIND | #VisitZimbabwe pic.twitter.com/ZEqhSxxncw — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) August 11, 2022

Deepak Chahar is making his anticipated return in the side, whereas Kuldeep Yadav is also set to get his opportunities in the absence of other major spinners in the team.

Zimbabwe is on a high at the moment, and they will consider their chances in this ODI series. Sikandar Raza has been in excellent form with both bat and the ball, whereas the other players of the side have also contributed when the situation demanded. They would want to take advantage of the home conditions.

1st ODI: 18 August 2022, Harare Sports Club, 12:45 PM IST

2nd ODI: 20 August 2022, Harare Sports Club, 12:45 PM IST

3rd ODI: 22 August 2022, Harare Sports Club, 12:45 PM IST