IND vs ZIM ODI record head to head: India vs Zimbabwe head to head records in ODI history

IND vs ZIM ODI record head to head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the first ZIM vs IND ODI.

The first ODI of India’s tour of Zimbabwe 2022 will be played in Harare tomorrow. The first of a three-match series will resume international cricket between these two teams after six years.

The last Zimbabwe-India ODI was also played at the Harare Sports Club when India had chased a 124-run target in the 22nd over with all their 10 wickets intact. In what was also a second-string Indian team despite playing under former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the visitors had registered a 3-0 series victory.

In some form on the back of remaining unbeaten in ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Qualifier and defeating Bangladesh in both white-ball formats, Zimbabwe wouldn’t have had a better preparation before hosting India.

India, on the other hand, will continue to take the field as a dominating force in spite of missing several first-choice players. Leading India for the second time in this format, KL Rahul will have all the eyes on him in what will be his first match in representative cricket since Indian Premier League 2022.

IND vs ZIM ODI record head to head

Total number of matches played: 63

Matches won by ZIM: 10

Matches won by IND: 51

Matches played in Zimbabwe: 23 (ZIM 4, IND 19)

Matches played in Africa: 27 (ZIM 5, IND 21)

Matches played at Harare Sports Club: 16 (ZIM 2, IND 14)

ZIM average score against IND: 228.5

IND average score against ZIM: 261.5

Most runs for ZIM: 245 (Sikandar Raza)

Most runs for IND: 213 (Shikhar Dhawan)

Most wickets for ZIM: 3 (Sikandar Raza and Donald Tiripano)

Most wickets for IND: 8 (Axar Patel)

Most catches for ZIM: 7 (Sikandar Raza)

Most catches for IND: 5 (Shikhar Dhawan)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).