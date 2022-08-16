Parking near Lords Cricket Ground: How to get to Lords Cricket Ground? What to wear at Lords cricket?

Parking near Lords Cricket Ground: The SportsRush brings you the venue details of the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London.

The first test of the 3-match test series between England and South Africa is set to start at the Lord’s cricket stadium in London. This summer has been great for the English team in the red-ball format, and they would want to continue to play the same brand of cricket.

The South African team lost their practice game, and they need to level up their game in order to face this English side at home conditions. With Duanne Olivier ruled out of the series and Kagiso Rabada facing an injury, this match won’t be easy for the Proteas.

England clearly dominates the head-to-head record against South Africa in tests, but the record at the Lord’s is quite competitive. Both teams have met each other 12 times at the Lord’s, where England have won 7 and South Africa have won 5.

Parking near Lords Cricket Ground

There is no car parking space at the Lord’s cricket ground in London, so the spectators will need to keep that in mind before arriving at the venue. However, there are several car parks nearby which the spectators can use. However, the bike racks are available outside the ground for the use of the spectators.

The spectators are advised to use public transport to avoid the hassle of car parking and all. Lord’s cricket ground is soundly connected to the main railway stations in London. St. John’s underground is just a 7-minute walk from the stadium.

To enter the stadium, the spectators will be checked properly for the security and sanity of the venue. For all the major matches, the Lord’s ground opens at least 1.5 hours before the first ball is bowled, and there are three entry gates for the same. For more details, the spectators will have everything mentioned on their tickets.

The spectators can bring as much food as they want to along with them in the stadium along with one wine or two beer cans or one cider per adult. Even at the venue, different kinds of food are available for all the different dietary needs.

What to wear at Lords cricket?

The spectators who are visiting the Lord’s cricket stadium have to follow a dress code in order to enter the stadium. Although, apart from the MCC members and the spectators who are sitting in the pavilion, are not obliged to wear shirts and ties. However, fancy dresses are not allowed anywhere at the venue.