IND W vs SL W pitch report tomorrow match: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium pitch report Women’s Asia Cup 2022 final

IND W vs SL W pitch report tomorrow match: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 final.

India Women will take on Sri Lanka Women in the final of the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 at the Sylhet International Stadium in Sylhet. The premier tournament of the Asian teams has finally reached its mega-match.

India Women have dominated the tournament, and their domination continued in the semi-final match as well. Shafali Verma has been doing well with both bat and the ball, whereas Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur also looking in decent touch. The spinners of the side will again want to dominate.

Sri Lanka Women surprised everyone and defeated Pakistan Women in the semi-final match. The way the team celebrated after winning the last match was a sight to watch, and they would want to repeat the heroics of their men’s team in the Asia Cup.

IND W vs SL W pitch report tomorrow match

After 23 matches, the caravan of the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 has finally reached its final match. This game will be the 14th continuous game at the Sylhet International Stadium, and the ground staff must be appreciated for the work they have done in the tournament so far.

The pitches have been assisting the bowlers from match one, and it is obvious that the bowlers will again dominate in this match. This tournament has been ruled by the slower bowlers, and the slow & low nature of the track will help them in this match as well. Both sides will rely on their spinners.

#ApeKello celebrating in style 💃 Sri Lanka qualified for the finals of the Women’s #AsiaCup2022 after winning against Pakistan by 1 run. pic.twitter.com/WXHkGcQJdd — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) October 13, 2022

Out of 13 matches played at the Sylhet International Stadium in Women’s Asia Cup, 11 matches have been won by the teams batting first. This stat clearly shows that batting first has been the mantra to win at this very ground. The average 1st innings score at this venue has been just 116 runs.

Both India and Sri Lanka would like to bat first upon winning the toss in this match. The boundaries have been shortened to ease the case for the batters.