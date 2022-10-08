Why is Harmanpreet Kaur not playing today’s Women’s Asia Cup 2022 match between India and Bangladesh in Sylhet?

Why is Harmanpreet Kaur not playing: India Women have made three changes to their playing 11 in the Asia Cup game against Bangladesh.

India Women are up against Bangladesh Women in the league game of Women’s Asia Cup 2022, where India won the toss and opted to bowl first against the Bangladesh side. Sylhet International Stadium is hosting the match, and the pitch here has been very tough for batting.

Smriti Mandhana is leading the Indian team in the absence of Harmanpreet Kaur, and it will be interesting to see Smriti’s batting position in this match. India lost their last match against Pakistan, and they are aiming to bounce back in this match. They have won three of their four games so far.

Bangladesh Women have also played well in the tournament, and they have won two of their three matches in the tournament. The victory they got in their last game against Malaysia was huge, and they would want to pounce upon that momentum. A win in this match can lead them to the top of the table.

Why is Harmanpreet Kaur not playing

India have continued to experiment with their playing 11, and they have made three changes from the last defeat against Pakistan Women. Harmanpreet Kaur, Dayalan Hemalatha and Radha Yadav have been replaced by Shafali Verma, Kiran Navgire and Sneh Rana in the team.

It is worth noting that Harmanpreet Kaur is not facing any injury issues, but she is rested for the match. It is clear that the Indian team has been doing a lot of experiments not only in their playing 11 but in the batting order as well. Harmanpreet batted at the number 7 position in the last match, whereas Smriti Mandhana has not opened regularly so far.

It is safe to say that the Indian team is the strongest in the tournament, and despite the defeat against Pakistan, they have continued to make changes in their playing eleven. Shafali Verma is back in the side, and she will be eager to make some contribution with the bat.

Bangladesh have made a solitary change in their playing 11, where Lata Mondal has replaced Shamima Sultana.