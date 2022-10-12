IND W vs THAI W T20 2022 records: India Women vs Thailand Women T20 head to head record

IND W vs THAI W T20 record: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for IND-W vs THI-W T20I.

The first semi-final of Women’s Asia Cup 2022 will be played between India Women and Thailand Women in Sylhet tomorrow. It will be the third time when these two teams will be facing each other in any format. Hence, there isn’t a scope for lot of records.

Having emerged as the table-toppers after a 21-match league stage, India are coming on the back of five wins and one loss in the tournament. Thailand, on the contrary, had finished at the fourth position on the points table post winning and losing three matches each.

Going to play the semi-final of a continental tournament for the first time, that too against India, qualifying for this match is in itself a historic moment for Thailand.

ALSO READ: Pitch report of Sylhet International Cricket Stadium for India Women vs Thailand Women semi-final

That being said, Thailand would want to not only be playing this match but also making a mark in it unlike their last two T20Is against India. Yet to cross the 75-run mark in a T20I innings against this opposition, sky is the limit for Thailand when it comes to improving their record on Thursday.

IND W vs THAI W T20 head to head record

Total number of matches played: 2

Matches won by IND-W: 2

Matches won by THI-W: 0

Matches played in Bangladesh: 1 (IND-W 1, THI-W 0)

Matches played in Asia: 2 (IND-W 2, THI-W 0)

Matches played at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium: 1 (IND-W 1, THI-W 0)

IND-W average score against THI-W: 86

THI-W average score against IND-W: 51.5

Most runs for IND-W: 29 (Smriti Mandhana)

Most runs for THI-W: 28 (Nattaya Boochatham)

Most wickets for IND-W: 4 (Deepti Sharma)

Most wickets for THI-W: 2 (Nattaya Boochatham)

Most catches for IND-W: 1 (Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar)

Most catches for THI-W: 2 (Sornnarin Tippoch)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).