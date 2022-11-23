India A squad for Bangladesh tour: India tour of Bangladesh 2022 team squad

Cheteshwar Pujara has been included in India ‘A’ squad for second four-day Test. (photo: Sussex Twitter)

BCCI’s senior selection committee on Wednesday announced the India and India ‘A’ squads for the imminent tour of Bangladesh beginning November 29 onwards.

The tour will commence with India ‘A’ taking on Bangladesh ‘A’ in a couple of four-day matches, which will be followed by team India’s three-match ODI and two-match Test series against Bangladesh.

Bengal’s experienced batter Abhimanyu Easwaran will lead the India ‘A’ side, which will play the first four-day Test from November 29-December 2 at Cox’s Bazaar, followed by the second and last match from December 6-9 in Sylhet.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Umesh Yadav are the notable additions to the India ‘A’ squad for the second game from December 6 onwards, while consistent performers in the domestic circuit of-late in Yash Dhull, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, and Tilak Varma have also made it to the squads for both the matches.

Kerala’s Rohan Kunnummal, who presently averages 96.12 across nine First-Class innings, has been handed a maiden India ‘A’ call-up, along with Baroda’s pace-bowling allrounder Atit Sheth.

India A squad for Bangladesh tour

First four-day match: Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Rohan Kunnummal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yash Dhull, Sarfaraz Khan, Tilak Varma, Upendra Yadav (wk), Saurabh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Atit Sheth.

Second four-day game: Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Rohan Kunnummal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yash Dhull, Sarfaraz Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Upendra Yadav (wk), Saurabh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Atit Sheth, Cheteshwar Pujara, Umesh Yadav, KS Bharat (wk).

India tour of Bangladesh 2022 team squad

Present all-format skipper Rohit Sharma will return back to the fold for the Bangladesh ODIs beginning December 4 (Sunday), as will the likes of KL Rahul and Virat Kohli.

Rajat Patidar, who had earned a maiden call-up to the Indian squad for the ODI series against South Africa, will yet again try his luck out to make his India debut against Bangladesh, alongside pacer Kuldeep Sen.

The biggest news is the failure for experienced allrounder Ravindra Jadeja to recover back from his injury, which provides an opportunity for allrounder Shahbaz Ahmed to make a mark at the biggest stage yet again.

India ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen.

The three ODIs will take place on December 4 (Dhaka), December 7 (Dhaka), and December 10 (Chattogram), followed by two Tests from December 14 onwards.

The squad for the Test series has not been announced as yet.