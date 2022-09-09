Ravindra Jadeja Injury Update: Freak injury while using ski board rules Ravindra Jadeja out of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia

Ravindra Jadeja Injury Update: Ravindra Jadeja twisted and injured his knee while doing a ski-board activity.

The Indian team is ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022, and they will now face Australia & South Africa ahead of the T20 World Cup. Team India did a lot of experiments in their playing 11 after the injury of Ravindra Jadeja, but they failed to find the balance after his injury.

Jadeja has been a big asset to the Indian team and his presence in the T20 World Cup is also not sure. He recently underwent surgery on his knee which will take a lot of time to heal. Although, India have a like-to-like replacement in Axar Patel.

Ravindra Jadeja Injury Update

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. However, an interesting story has emerged regarding the same. As per TOI, the sources have revealed that Jadeja got ruled out due to a freak injury, and it is not related to cricket.

Sources have revealed that Jadeja was doing some kind of ski-board activity, which was absolutely unnecessary. He slipped from it and twisted his knee badly which led to his surgery.

“He had to balance himself on some kind of a ski-board as of an adventure activity – not part of the training manual at all. It was absolutely unnecessary. He slipped and twisted his knee badly, which led to a surgery,” sources in the know of developments told TOI.

Sources added that Indian coach Ravindra Jadeja did not lose his calm despite the kind of injury Jadeja got. Recently, Dravid said that he still had hopes of Jadeja getting fit, but he is now officially out of the tournament.

A “freak” injury — an absolutely unnecessary one — has put Ravindra Jadeja out of the T20 World Cup. How did it happen? Because of some ski-board adventure activity. He twisted his knee and that led to surgery. BCCI will be fuming over the way this has happened. + — KSR (@KShriniwasRao) September 9, 2022

“What’s surprising here is, Head Coach Rahul Dravid hasn’t ‘lost his cool’ given how the injury. Ideally, one would have expected Dravid to question this entire process. All said, the bottomline is – India will travel to Australia without Jadeja,” sources added.