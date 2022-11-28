India A vs Bangladesh A 1st Test Live Telecast Channel in India: When and where to watch IND A vs BAN A unofficial Test at Cox’s Bazar?

Sarfaraz Khan has been rewarded for his brilliant form in domestic circuit of-late.

The first unofficial Test match between India ‘A’ and Bangladesh ‘A’ will begin at the Sheikh Kamal International Cricket stadium, in Cox’s Bazar tomorrow (Tuesday).

With Priyank Panchal not being picked for the tour, it will be Bengal’s opening batter Abhimanyu Easwaran who will lead India A, in the two four-day match Test series.

The likes of consistent domestic circuit performers in Yash Dhull, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, and Tilak Varma have been awarded yet again with respective berths in the squad.

The notable addition is that of Kerala batter Rohan Susil Kunnummal, who has managed to entice the selectors eye after mere 9 First-Class matches for the South Indian state.

ALSO READ: India A squad for Bangladesh tour 2022

The opening batter has smashed 3 half-centuries and 4 centuries across six games so far, at an unbelievable average of 96.12.

Navdeep Saini will lead the pace attack, with Rahul Chahar and Jayant Yadav to take charge of the spin attack.

The Bangladesh ‘A’ squad will be led by wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Mithun, with Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mossadek Hossaini, Taijul Islam et al as the other names who have represented the Bangladesh’s senior national side.

India A vs Bangladesh A 1st Test Live Telecast Channel in India

Unfortunately for the Indian Cricket fans, the first unofficial four-day Test match between India A and Bangladesh A will not be telecast on any of the television channels.

However, one can live stream the match proceedings on the Bangladesh Cricket Youtube channel by clicking here.

The four-day Test will take place till December 3, with Day 1 to commence from 09:00 am (IST) onwards.

The second match of the series between these two sides will take place from December 6-9, at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, during which the senior national men’s side will also lock horns against each other in a three-match ODI series beginning December 4 , followed by two Tests.