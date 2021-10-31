Cricket

“India are playing 2010 Cricket”: Michael Vaughan comes hard at Team India after dismal performance vs New Zealand during ICC T20 World Cup

"India are playing 2010 Cricket": Michael Vaughan comes hard at Team India after dismal performance vs New Zealand during ICC T20 World Cup
Gurpreet Singh

Previous Article
"LaMelo Ball will be a much more prolific Jason Williams": JJ Redick interestingly compares Michael Jordan's franchise player to White Chocolate, noting his passing and flair for basketball
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
"India are playing 2010 Cricket": Michael Vaughan comes hard at Team India after dismal performance vs New Zealand during ICC T20 World Cup
“India are playing 2010 Cricket”: Michael Vaughan comes hard at Team India after dismal performance vs New Zealand during ICC T20 World Cup

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan heavily lambasts Team India after disappointing performance at T20 World…