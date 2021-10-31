“India are playing 2010 Cricket”: Michael Vaughan comes hard at Team India after dismal performance vs New Zealand during ICC T20 World Cup

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan heavily lambasts Team India after disappointing performance at T20 World Cup match versus New Zealand

During the Super 12, Group 2 match of the ongoing T20 World Cup match between India and New Zealand in Dubai, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson had won the Toss and along expected lines opted to field first, in what is believed to be a virtual knock-out match.

India sprung a surprise by not sending their regular opener Rohit Sharma out to bat and instead believed in the hitting ability of the southpaw sensation Ishan Kishan-who was sent in alongside KL Rahul.

All the tactical moves and the cards played by India clearly backfired as the Indian innings just could not get going today as they finished with a score of mere 110/7 in the allotted 20 overs.

Michael Vaughan heavily criticizes Team India

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan came down heavily on Team India after their below par performance with the bat at the Dubai International stadium. Vaughan posted a series of tweets commenting how India are still batting as if it’s the year 201o and not 2021. He was referring to the fact that India played a high number of dot balls especially during the middle overs.

In yet another tweet, the 47-year-old, acknowledged the number of individual talent India possesses in all facets in the limited Overs format. But opined that despite the depth and talent, the team has massively underperformed in the limited Overs format of the game.

India are playing 2010 Cricket .. The game has moved on .. #T20WorldCup — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 31, 2021

Let’s be honest … For all the talent & depth in #India cricket they under achieved massively for years in white ball Cricket … #Fact #T20WorldCup — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 31, 2021

Team India have registered themselves in a few infamous record books in today’s game- something they would not be proud of at all. This is the first time in this World Cup that a side had not hit a boundary between overs 7 and 15 (including the Group 1 matches).

The score of 110/7 is also India’s second lowest total in T20 World Cups. The lowest (79 )also came against the Kiwis during the 2016 T20 World Cup in Nagpur.