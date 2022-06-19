“India definitely are the favourites”: Morne van Wyk provides India vs South Africa 5th T20I Match Prediction

Former South African wicket-keeper Morne van Wyk has backed India to win against South Africa in the Bengaluru T20I match.

India will up be against South Africa in the series decider of the 5-match T20I series at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. This match is expected to be a brilliant one, but there is a threat of rain in this match.

India lost the initial two games, but they have made a great return. The bowlers of the side are in great touch, whereas Dinesh Karthik also proved his worth in the last match. South Africa have not yet lost a T20I series against India in India, and they would want to maintain that record.

Morne van Wyk predicts India to win in Bengaluru

Former South African wicket-keeper Morne van Wyk has declared India as the favourites to win the 5th T20I against South Africa in Bengaluru. Morne van Wyk insists that the South Africans have been unable to adapt to the conditions. van Wyk agreed that the surfaces have slowed down a little, but the Proteas should have done well.

“India definitely are the favourites,” Morne van Wyk said to Sportskeeda.

“There are question marks over the South African team in terms of adaptability. They’ve been unable to find the winning recipe since the third game and have lost momentum.”

“The surfaces have become slower as the series has progressed, but you should give full credit to the Indian batters for their shot selection in the last two matches.”

🚨 RESULT | INDIA WIN BY 82 RUNS India’s bowlers ensured no solid partnerships could be built as they dismissed the #Proteas for 87 in their pursuit of the 170-run target. The series is now tied at 2-2, heading into the final game.#INDvSA #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/2YPVEC5xuL — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) June 17, 2022

South Africa started the series on a brilliant note, but they have now lost two games on the trot. The Indian team rested their important players for the series, whereas captain KL Rahul also got injured ahead of the first T20I match. Rishabh Pant has been leading the side for the very first time.

Morne wan Wyk has played 17 ODIs and 8 T20Is for South Africa, he was not that great in the international cricket, but he has scored over 9000 runs in both List-A and FC career.