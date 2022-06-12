India vs South Africa T20 Bangalore tickets: IND vs SA 5th T20I ticket booking start date

India vs South Africa T20 Bangalore tickets: Bangaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium would host the 5th and final T20I between the two sides.

The fifth and the final T20I of South Africa’s tour of India would take place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on June 19.

A resounding 7-wicket victory for South Africa in the first T20I at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi, has made for a spicy, lip-smacking contest for the remainder of the series, with India eager to make a comeback having lost their first T20I in 13 matches.

As for the Proteas, who have never lost a T20I series in India, it is a perfect opportunity to further assert their dominance and record against India, with the latter playing in the absence of some of their top international stars in Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and KL Rahul (to name a few).

With the second T20I set to be played today (Sunday) at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, the tickets for the final T20I at Bengaluru were already up for sale today as well.

India vs South Africa T20 Bangalore tickets

The limited online ticket sales the Paytm Insider, commenced somewhere around 11:00 am, and were sold out within the first hour of the booking window.

However, the door is not entirely shut for the local fans, as they still have the opportunity to get hold of the limited offline tickets which will be up on sale the stadium box office from 10 am to 7 pm on Sunday.

The offline ticket prices would begin would commence at INR 750 and will go all the way up to INR 6,000.

Here is the complete price breakdown of the seat prices across different parts of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium:

A Upper, B Upper and B Lower Stands (INR 2000 tickets) – Gate 02, Cubbon Road.

G Upper, G Lower 1, G Lower 2 Stands (INR 750 tickets) – Gate 05, Cubbon Road.

E Executive and N Stand (INR 5000 – 6000 tickets) – Gate 18, Queens Road.

D Corporate Stand (INR 4000 ticket) – Gate 19, Queens Road.