India vs Australia head to head in Test cricket: Border Gavaskar Trophy head to head and IND vs AUS Test records 2023

There is no hiding to the fact that a Test series between India and Australia is synonymous to one of the greatest cricketing rivalries especially in the contemporary era of the sport. In times when countries rarely get to play four-match Test series, it is understandable why Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 is expected to be one of the premier cricketing competitions of the year.

It will be after a couple of years when these two powerhouses of cricket will face each other in this format. The last India-Australia Test is fondly remembered for India sealing their second consecutive Test series victory in Australia on the back of winning the fourth Test at Gabba in a historic fashion.

Set to play a Test match in India after almost six years, it will be interesting to see how the visitors adjust to the sub-continent conditions especially in the absence of three first-choice players namely Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood. With them losing only one out of their last 15 Test matches, the Aussies have turned into a formidable force under Pat Cummins and would be wanting to be inspired by their performances in Pakistan and Sri Lanka last year.

India, meanwhile, will also be without the likes of Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer (ruled out of the first match) in the first Test scheduled to commence at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium from tomorrow. Considering how both the batters have contributed generously in the middle-order particularly with an inconsistent top-order lately, India’s decision with respect to their replacements could decide their fortune in Nagpur.

India vs Australia head to head in Test Cricket

Total number of matches played: 102

Matches won by IND: 30

Matches won by AUS: 43

Matches played at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium: 1 (IND 1, AUS 0)

Matches played in India: 50 (IND 21, AUS 13)

IND average run rate against AUS: 2.87

AUS average run rate against IND: 2.95

Most runs for IND: 1,893 (Cheteshwar Pujara)

Most runs for AUS: 1,742 (Steven Smith)

Most wickets for IND: 89 (Ravichandran Ashwin)

Most wickets for AUS: 94 (Nathan Lyon)

Most catches for IND: 20 (Virat Kohli)

Most catches for AUS: 22 (Steven Smith)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).