“When your name comes up and then the bidding starts, it happens pretty quickly”: Josh Hazlewood talks about getting a IPL 2022 contract with Royal Challengers Bangalore

Josh Hazlewood has been terrific in the T20 format in recent times, and he got a heavy IPL contract with RCB as his reward.

The rise of Josh Hazlewood with the white-ball has been tremendous so far. Around a couple of years ago, he was the red-ball specialist, but he is now an integral part of all three formats. In the IPL 2022 auction, RCB bought him for a whopping price of 7.75 crores. He was the 2nd most expensive Aussie after Tim David.

In the ongoing T20I series against Sri Lanka, he took his career-best figures (4-12) in the first game. In the second game, his figures were 3-22, whereas he also bowled the super over. Hazlewood was one of the best bowlers of Australia in their ICC T20 World Cup 2021 title victory.

Josh Hazlewood opens up in IPL 2022 auction

Josh Hazlewood was part of the Chennai Super Kings in the 2021 season. RCB had their intentions clear that they want Hazlewood in their team. Hazlewood has revealed that he was on his couch during the auction and everything went quick. He also said that everyone wants to bowl the tough overs in the international format.

“I was just sitting at home watching on the couch,” Hazlewood said of the auction.

“It’s a strange thing to sit through, when your name comes up and then the bidding starts. It happens pretty quickly.”

“Everyone wants to bowl those difficult overs and really nail them.”

“That’s when you get put up in lights for things like the IPL. It’s good to be the man.”

Our latest signing, Josh Hazlewood, put in a Man of the Match performance tonight against 🇱🇰, giving away just 5️⃣ runs in the super over, to help 🇦🇺 win the second T20I. 🤩👏🏻👏🏻 Overs: 4️⃣

Wickets: 3️⃣

Runs: 2️⃣2️⃣

Econ: 5️⃣.5️⃣#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/5wOJYKQmek — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) February 13, 2022

Matthew Wade also had a lot of praise for Josh Hazlewood after the 2nd T20I against Sri Lanka. Wade said that he has not seen Hazlewood bowling any better in the T20Is.

“The way ‘Hoff’ (Hazlewood) bowled that last over was extraordinary,” Wade said.

“(It is) the best I’ve seen him bowl in T20 for a long time. His 50-over stuff has always been excellent, his Test cricket (as well).”

“This is the one (format) he probably hasn’t mastered until the last two years.”