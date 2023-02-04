Border Gavaskar Trophy winners list: How many times India won Border Gavaskar Trophy?

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 between India and Australia is set to start from 9 February, 2023. Nagpur, Delhi, Dharamsala and Ahmedabad will be hosting the four Tests of the series. Both teams have started their preparations for the first Test match in Nagpur.

Team India have dominated everyone in their home conditions, and they will be looking to do the same in this series as well. Shreyas Iyer’s injury is a little blow for the side, which may present an opportunity for Suryakumar Yadav to make his Test debut. R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav are the spinners of the side, and they can rattle the Australian batting.

The Australian team is currently preparing in Alur for the Test series, and they have an uphill task in front of them to beat India in their conditions. Nathan Lyon is the ace spinner of the side, and he will spearhead the bowling attack of the Australians. The batting of the side has some star names.

Border Gavaskar Trophy winners list

A total of 15 Border-Gavaskar Trophies have been played so far, and the Indian team has dominated the Australians. Out of 15, 9 series have been won by India, 5 have been won by Australia and one series has ended in a draw. The last three series have been won by the Indian team only.

The first BGT was played in 1996 when Australia visited India, and India won the series. Australia visited India in 2004 where they won the series, and it was the only time they were successful in winning a series in India. Both sides have dominated in their home backyard only, but the Indian team has defeated Australia in away conditions for the last two consecutive series.

Both teams will give their best in the 16th Border-Gavaskar Trophy between both sides. The Indian team will have their home advantage, and they would want to continue their domination over the Australian team in their conditions.